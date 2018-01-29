Delhi Government Invites Applications For Nursery Guest Teacher Post Directorate of Education, Delhi has invited applications for a panel of Nursery Guest Teachers in government schools.

Delhi Nursery School Teacher Recruitment 2018: Know How To Apply New Delhi: Directorate of Education, Delhi has invited applications for a panel of Nursery Guest Teachers in government schools. Candidates, below 30 years of age, with senior secondary school qualification and Diploma/certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme for a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute at eligible to apply. Applicants should note that the minimum marks scored in 10+2 pass should be 45%. Candidate should also have qualified in Hindi at secondary level. Details of the recruitment are available online at the official website of the Directorate.



Upon selection, the guest teachers will receive daily remuneration of Rs 1000. Guest teachers will be appointed on ad-hoc and daily basis till the posts are filled up on regular basis. In order to apply for the post, candidates should register themselves at the official website edudel.nic.in. Online registration portal will be open from 29 January 2018 till 5 February 2018. Candidates shall have to give an option of only one district and district wise panel will be prepared on the basis of merit for each category, separately.



'As soon as a regular teacher joins the school, the Guest Teachers will be dis-engaged from that school, irrespective of his / her standing in the order of merit list initially drawn district-wise for the purpose of engagement,' clarifies the Directorate. 'The candidates so engaged shall not claim salary, allowances, leaves, facilities and other benefits accruing to the regular teachers. The candidates so engaged as Guest Teachers shall not file any court case regarding salary and regularization, etc.', it added further.



Meanwhile, the first list for nursery admission in the city will be released on 15 February. The admission process is expected to be over within March 2018.



