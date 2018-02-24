DMRC Revises Eligibility Criteria; GATE Not Mandatory For Ongoing Recruitment With this decision, DMRC has opened the door for many other candidates who despite having a BE/ BTech qualification could not apply to the posts due to GATE score.

Delhi Metro has decided not to consider GATE as a compulsory eligibility condition for ongoing recruitment. DMRC, which is conducting recruitment for close to 2000 posts, has decided to scrap the GATE requirement. As per the new rule, for the posts where



'The essential qualification of GATE- 2017/ 2018, stands withdrawn and qualification of GATE- 2017/2018, shall not be required, for applying for the following categories of posts, viz., Assistant Manager/ Electrical (RE01 & CE01), Assistant Manager/ S&T (RE02 & CE02), Assistant Manager/ Operations (RE03), Assistant Manager/ Stores (RE05), Assistant Manager/ Environment (RE06), Assistant Manager/ IT (RE07), Assistant Manager/ Civil (CE03) & Assistant Manager/ Alignment Design (CE04),' reads the official update.



Implementing this new rule, DMRC has extended the last date for application submission. Interested candidates can now submit their applications on or before 12 March 2018. DMRC had announced recruitment for Junior Engineer, Assistant Manager, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Fire Inspector, Librarian, Maintainer, Office Assistant and Store Assistant posts in January 2018.



