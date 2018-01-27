Job Opportunities At Delhi Metro; DMRC Announces Recruitment For JE, Assistant Manager, Other Posts

While GATE score card is a must for Assistant Manager post, candidates with Engineering Diploma can appear for Junior Engineer post. 'Candidates who are appearing at the qualifying exam, qualifying of which would make them educationally eligible for these posts but have not yet been informed of the results, will also be eligible for applying for these posts,' clarifies DMRC regarding the educational qualification.
Comments
Vacancy Details
Executive Category Posts
- Assistant Manager Electrical: 21 posts
- Assistant Manager S&T: 12 posts
- Assistant Manager Operation: 8 posts
- Assistant Manager Fire: 2 posts
- Assistant Manager Stores: 2 posts
- Assistant Manager Environment: 1 post
- Assistant Manager IT: 1 post
- Assistant Manager Electrical: 25 posts (Contract)
- Assistant Manager S&T: 22 posts (Contract)
- Assistant Manager Civil: 44 posts (Contract)
- Assistant Manager Alignment Design: 1 post (Contract)
- Junior Engineer Electrical: 192 posts
- Junior Engineer Electronics: 135 posts
- Junior Engineer Mechanical: 87 posts
- Junior Engineer Civil: 24 posts
- Junior Engineer Environment: 2 posts
- Assistant Programmer: 9 posts
- Legal Assistant: 4 posts
- Fire Inspector: 10 posts
- Librarian: 2 posts
- Maintainer Electrician: 317 posts
- Maintainer Ref & AC Mechanic: 33 posts
- Maintainer Fitter: 178 posts
- Junior Engineer Electrical: 7 posts (Contract)
- Junior Engineer Electronics: 102 posts (Contract)
- Junior Engineer Civil: 96 posts (Contract)
- Office Assistant: 14 posts (Contract)
- Store Assistant: 13 posts (Contract)
Click here for more Jobs