Job Opportunities At Delhi Metro; DMRC Announces Recruitment For JE, Assistant Manager, Other Posts Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced recruitment for Junior Engineer, Assistant Manager, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Fire Inspector, Librarian, Maintainer, Office Assistant and Store Assistant posts.

56 Shares EMAIL PRINT DMRC JE Recruitment 2018: How To Apply, Important Dates, Selection Process, Eligibility, Other Details New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced recruitment for Junior Engineer, Assistant Manager, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Fire Inspector, Librarian, Maintainer, Office Assistant and Store Assistant posts. Government job aspirants can start applying for the posts, only after going through the official notification released online. DMRC has also begun recruitment for various executive and non-executive posts including stenographer, account assistant and office assistant through special recruitment drive for SC, ST category. Details of the recruitment is available online in the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com.



While GATE score card is a must for Assistant Manager post, candidates with Engineering Diploma can appear for Junior Engineer post. 'Candidates who are appearing at the qualifying exam, qualifying of which would make them educationally eligible for these posts but have not yet been informed of the results, will also be eligible for applying for these posts,' clarifies DMRC regarding the educational qualification.



For executive category posts, the selection will be through computer based test, group discussion and personal interview and medical examination. There will no group discussion and personal interview for non-executive category posts. 'All candidates shall have to undergo the medical fitness test(s) and meet the medical standards prescribed by DMRC for various posts.'



Vacancy Details

Executive Category Posts Assistant Manager Electrical: 21 posts

Assistant Manager S&T: 12 posts

Assistant Manager Operation: 8 posts

Assistant Manager Fire: 2 posts

Assistant Manager Stores: 2 posts

Assistant Manager Environment: 1 post

Assistant Manager IT: 1 post

Assistant Manager Electrical: 25 posts (Contract)

Assistant Manager S&T: 22 posts (Contract)

Assistant Manager Civil: 44 posts (Contract)

Assistant Manager Alignment Design: 1 post (Contract) Non- Executive Category Posts Junior Engineer Electrical: 192 posts

Junior Engineer Electronics: 135 posts

Junior Engineer Mechanical: 87 posts

Junior Engineer Civil: 24 posts

Junior Engineer Environment: 2 posts

Assistant Programmer: 9 posts

Legal Assistant: 4 posts

Fire Inspector: 10 posts

Librarian: 2 posts

Maintainer Electrician: 317 posts

Maintainer Ref & AC Mechanic: 33 posts

Maintainer Fitter: 178 posts

Junior Engineer Electrical: 7 posts (Contract)

Junior Engineer Electronics: 102 posts (Contract)

Junior Engineer Civil: 96 posts (Contract)

Office Assistant: 14 posts (Contract)

Store Assistant: 13 posts (Contract)

Click here for more



Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced recruitment for Junior Engineer, Assistant Manager, Assistant Programmer, Legal Assistant, Fire Inspector, Librarian, Maintainer, Office Assistant and Store Assistant posts. Government job aspirants can start applying for the posts, only after going through the official notification released online. DMRC has also begun recruitment for various executive and non-executive posts including stenographer, account assistant and office assistant through special recruitment drive for SC, ST category. Details of the recruitment is available online in the official website of DMRC at delhimetrorail.com.While GATE score card is a must for Assistant Manager post, candidates with Engineering Diploma can appear for Junior Engineer post. 'Candidates who are appearing at the qualifying exam, qualifying of which would make them educationally eligible for these posts but have not yet been informed of the results, will also be eligible for applying for these posts,' clarifies DMRC regarding the educational qualification. For executive category posts, the selection will be through computer based test, group discussion and personal interview and medical examination. There will no group discussion and personal interview for non-executive category posts. 'All candidates shall have to undergo the medical fitness test(s) and meet the medical standards prescribed by DMRC for various posts.'Click here for more Jobs