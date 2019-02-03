Delhi Judicial Service (Prelims) Exam Revised Result Announced

Delhi Judicial Service Revised Result: Know How To Check

The revised result for Delhi Judicial Service preliminary examination has been released. The exam was held on January 13 and on January 17 the High Court of Delhi had announced the result. However, the result was annulled later and a revised merit list has been released. Out of 12415 candidates who took the exam, 675 have been shortlisted for the main exam. Admit cards for the main exam have been released. The final result of the Delhi Judicial service exam 2017 was declared on January 30.

Result List

Merit List

Main Exam Admit Card

The Delhi Judicial service prelims revised result follows after revising the final answer key. "02 questions have been deleted and answer keys of 02 questions have been revised. As regards deleted questions, 01 mark each has been awarded to all such candidates who appeared in the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination held on 13.01.2019," reads the official statement.

The exam, is the first written exam, for filling up 147 vacancies. The exam was objective type and the main exam will be descriptive type. The exam comprised questions from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, English Language, Constitution of India, Evidence Act, Limitation Act,. Code of Civil Procedure, Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Penal Code, Contract Act, Partnership Act, Arbitration Law, Specific Relief Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Succession Law, Transfer of Property Act, Sale of Goods Act and Negotiable Instruments Act.

On February 15, the recruitment process will begin for translator post in Delhi High Court.

