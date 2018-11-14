Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2018 Notice Released

Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2018: Date, Registration, Syllabus, Other Details

Delhi Judicial Service prelims exam will be held on February 10, 2019. The High Court of Delhi will conduct the exam followed by main exam and viva voce to fill up 50 vacancies in Delhi Judicial Service. The preliminary exam will be objective type and the main exam will be descriptive type. Online registration for the exam will begin on November 22, 2018. Interested candidates can apply latest by December 22, 2018 at the official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Details of the recruitment will be released later. Candidates, interested to apply for the exam, should check the official website for details in this regard.

For the last exam, the prelims was held on May 6, 2018. The prelims exam for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam was held on April 15, 2018. The exam carried questions from General Knowledge, Current Affairs, English Language, Constitution of India, Evidence Act, Limitation Act,. Code of Civil Procedure, Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Penal Code, Contract Act, Partnership Act, Arbitration Law, Specific Relief Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Succession Law, Transfer of Property Act, Sale of Goods Act and Negotiable Instruments Act.

This year, candidates should pay Rs 1000 as application fee (Rs 200 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories).

