Data Processing Assistant Vacancies In IT Department, Delhi Government: Know Details

Delhi government jobs: Apply for data processing assistant post

A total of 116 vacancies will be filled in the post of Data Processing Assistant in the Information Technology Department of the Delhi government, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified. "The post is temporary but likely to continue indefinitely," the UPSC has said in the official job notification available on its website. Application forms are available on the website of the UPSC. The last date for submitting the application forms is February 12.

UPSC will select candidates for the post either through a recruitment test or interview. Details regarding this will be notified by the UPSC.

Candidates within 30 years of age having Master's Degree in Computer Applications or Information Technology or Computer Science of a recognized University or Institute are eligible for the post. Candidates with B.E or B.Tech.in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute are also eligible for this post.

"The qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in case of candidates otherwise well qualified," the UPSC has said.

A data processing assistant will be required to provide level 1 technical support to department officers, will be liaising with NIC and other service providers, train users regarding technical aspects and use of Standard software packages among other duties.

Regarding OBC certificates, the UPSC has said, "reservation under OBC category will be provided only to those candidates who submit OBC certificates issued by Government of NCT of Delhi. Candidates who submit OBC certificates issued by other States or UTs will be considered as general or unreserved candidates against general or unreserved vacancies.