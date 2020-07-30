Delhi Government's Job Portal Receives 3 Lakh Applications In 3 Days

On Monday, Delhi government had launched its jobs portal to connect employers and job seekers.

On Monday, Delhi government had launched its jobs portal 'Rozgaar Bazaar' to connect employers and job seekers, and today the Delhi Chief Minister announced that it had received a tremendous response.

By Thursday morning, 7,577 employers had registered themselves and offered 2,04,785 job vacancies. But the number of job seekers is much higher with 3,22,865 applications.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Because of the lockdown many workers left and when industrialists or smaller firms are opening up now they don't have people so we created this portal to connect the employers with job seekers. It has been receiving such a fabulous response and I am so happy. I think because of this step our economy will get a big push. All traders and industrialists across Delhi, I appeal to all of them that please let us get together and bring the economy of Delhi back on track".

28 year old Abhishek Wadhwa runs a jeans manufacturing unit in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. When he shut down his factory in March, all 35 workers went back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He restarted it recently but did not find workers. Mr Wadhwa registered on the portal on Monday with 20 vacancies and has been flooded with 200 applications, not just those from Delhi but even from Bengal and Gujarat.

The desperation is so high that even those who don't know how to do this job are applying.

Mr Wadhwa said, "When I opened the portal last night there were 193 applications when I need only 15-20. People are so desperate that even those who don't know the job are calling and saying that you teach us, we'll learn within 5-10 days and work. Most calls are from Delhi, but, I've got calls even from Allahabad, Bengal and Gujarat."

Among the job seekers are people like 36 year old Deepak Rathour who was earning 25,000 rupees a month as a receptionist at a hotel in Delhi.

But, for last 4 months he has not earned a penny as hotels are shut. He has a wife and a two-year old son and has been managing so far with his savings.

He has faith that the government portal will land him a job. But, even though he has been in the hotel business for last 12 years, he is ready to take risks in order to survive.

"We can trust the government. When they are associated with anything, it is more authentic. There are a lot of job portals on the internet but 95% of them are fake. They do tele-consulting for which you have to pay a charge and most of the time you don't get a job even after paying. I am searching for a job as a hotel receptionist. If it works out well and good but if not then I will switch to a hospital receptionist job. Right now I am not going because of COVID fears. But slowly the threat is lessening, and especially in Delhi, so if hotel does not work out I will switch to a hospital," Mr Rathour told NDTV.

