Delhi Government's Jobs Portal Registers Around 19,000 Offers In Six Hours

The portal provides separate login facilities for both employers and job seekers.

Delhi government has today launched a portal for job seekers and employers to give boost to the jobs market and the economy which is rebounding from the effects of COVID-19 crisis. The portal, 'Rozgaar Bazaar', will be helpful for both recruiters and job aspirants, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrival while highlighting that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due the novel coronavirus pandemic..

In the first six hours of launching, 51,403 job seekers and 1,071 employers have registered with the portal. So far, 18,585 jobs have also been posted in the portal.

The portal is hosted at jobs.delhi.gov.in.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work," Mr Kejriwal said at a virtual press briefing. "This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform."

According to the chief minister, many migrant workers who left Delhi during the lockdown have started returning.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai had said the services of the job portal would be free and an applicant need not pay any money to anyone for registration.

The portal will help employers to reach job seekers through Whatsapp or phone, a statement from the government said.

In the first 6 hours, 26,722 people have already been connected through the portal.

Top five fields where the employers are seeking people to work with them are: Sales, marketing and business development (11,367), construction (1,298), accountants (1,051), delivery (1,030), and customer service (1,007).

Top five fields where most employment is sought in the portal are: Back office or data entry (17,527), teaching (7,567), Sales, marketing and business development (7,429), customer service (7,036) and accountant (6379).

The portal provides separate login facilities for both employers and job seekers.

(With PTI Inputs)