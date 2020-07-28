Delhi Government's Jobs Portal Records Over 1 Lakh Vacancies In Two Days

Delhi Government's Jobs Portal Records Over 1 Lakh VacanciesIn Two Days

A day after the Delhi government launched a jobs' portal to revive the city's economy by bringing job seekers and recruiters together under one platform, the website have posted 1,00,903 vacancies. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 4,294 employers have registered so far and 1,89,879 job seekers have applied using the portal -- jobs.delhi.gov.in -- which will serve as a "Rozgar Bazar" for recruiters and job aspirants.

"On the jobs portal that we announced yesterday, 4294 employers have registered so far and have posted 1,00,903 vacancies. 1,89,879 job seekers have applied. I am so glad that so many employers are coming forward. I really hope many people get jobs thro this initiative (sic)," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right people for their work. This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform," the chief minister said in a virtual press briefing on Monday as he launched the portal on Monday and appealed to traders, businessmen, industrialists and people to join hands to revive the city's economy.

He also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic many people have lost their jobs and businesses have been affected.

Many migrant workers left Delhi during the lockdown and they have now started returning, Mr Kejriwal said, adding that a special order is being issued to allow street vendors to start work immediately.

The people of Delhi have successfully fought the coronavirus in the last three months. Now the need is to move to the next stage of reviving the economy, he said.

Due to the pandemic, people lost their jobs, and shops and factories were shut down. People suffered huge losses, and many faced hunger, the chief minister said and added that the Delhi government had arranged for food for people during the lockdown. Now people need jobs and business. Shops and factories should be reopened, he said.

Delhi's Labour minister Gopal Rai said that the services of the job portal will be free and an applicant need not pay any money to anyone for registration.

"Any person can apply to this platform. Job seekers will log in with their mobile number and then they will get the option to select the category of job. One person can apply for one job or more it is an open platform," Mr Rai said.

People should help construction workers register on the portal as most do not have access to internet, he said.

The portal connects job-seekers to employers via phone or Whatsapp.