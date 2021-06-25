Delhi Government Announces Jobs In Planning Department

Delhi government planning department recruitment is open. Registration deadline is July 20

Delhi Government has announced jobs in the monitoring and evaluation unit of the planning department. The jobs are contractual in nature and the period of contract ranges from 6 months to 1 year. Application forms for the recruitment are available online and the last date for submission of the forms is July 20.

Apply Online

"The appointment will be made initially for one year which can be extended upto 3 years on satisfactory performance after the approval of the competent authority. The interns will be engaged for a period of six months," the Delhi government has notified.

5 internships are being offered for which graduates with proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Powerpoint, Excel, Word) and preferably in use of statistical packages (Stata/SPSS) are eligible. The consolidated remuneration is Rs 25000 per month.

Candidates with post graduate degree in Statistics or Operational Research or Mathematical Statistics or Applied Statistics or Post Graduate degree in Economics or Mathematics or Commerce (with Statistics as one of the subject/papers in postgraduation or graduation level) can apply for Young Professional. A total of 6 positions are on offer. The upper age limit of applicants is 32 years. The consolidated remuneration is Rs 50000 per month.

One post of Senior System Analyst is open for those with MCA or B.Tech or B.E. (Computer Science or Information Technology) and 5 years experience in the concerned field. The upper age limit of applicants is 35 years. The consolidated remuneration is Rs 95000 per month.

A total of 5 positions in Director, Joint Director and Deputy Director posts are open for candidates with postgraduate in economics or statistics or mathematics or commerce or public policy or operation research or management with 10, 7 and 5 years of work experience respectively.

Click here for more Jobs News