Delhi Forest Department Releases Admit Card For Forest Guard Exam 2020

Delhi Forest Guard admit card released for the recruitment exam this week

Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi, has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for Forest Guard and Forest Ranger vacancies. The vacancies were announced in January this year. Total vacancies available are 226 which include 4 vacancies for Forest ranger post, 211 vacancies for Forest Guard, and 11 vacancies for Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher post.

Applicants for the exam can download the admit card from the Department's official website. The exam will be held in March 15 and March 16, 2020.

Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: How To Download?

Step one: Go to Delhi Department of Forest website: http://forest.delhigovt.nic.in/

Step two: Click on the admit card link.

Step three: Enter your login id and password.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Download Here

The Forest Department had initially set the exam date as March 12 and March 13 and was going to hold the examinations at centres located in Delhi only. However, the department received more applications than anticipated and it decided to hold the exam on All India level.

The written exam will be held for 200 marks. The duration for exam for Forest Ranger post is 3 hours and for all other posts, it is 2 hours.

