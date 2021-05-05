Delhi DSSSB Postpones Recruitment Exams Scheduled From May 12-27

DSSSB exams postponed. New dates to be announced later.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the recruitment exams scheduled from May 12 to May 27. Before this, the board had postponed exams from May 3. “In view of the administrative exigencies the online exams of postcodes 37/20, 06/20, 03/20, 07/20 and 40/20 scheduled from May 12 to May 27 are hereby deferred till further order,” the DSSSB has notified.

On these dates, exams were scheduled for Assistant grade post in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, Ahlmad in Labour Department, Stenographer (English) in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board, and Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation.

In view of the covid situation, many recruitment agencies have postponed exams. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the interview of the civil services exam. The Commission has also deferred the registration process of the Combined Medical Services exam which was supposed to begin today.

Various state public service commissions have also put the exams on hold and have informed candidates that new dates will be announced as and when the situation is conducive to conduct exams.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The Commission is likely to make an announcement on Combined Graduate Level (CGL) which is scheduled to begin on May 29.

