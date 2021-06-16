Government To Train Over 1 Lakh Covid Frontline Workers

The government has announced to train over 1 lakh Covid frontline workers.

The government has announced to train over 1 lakh Covid frontline workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a "Customized Crash Course Programme for COVID-19 Frontline Workers" on June 18. Through this programme training will be imparted at 111 training centres in six customized job roles--Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector, an official statement said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced to train 5,000 youths as health assistants. The registration process for this will begin on June 17 and the training programme will commence on June 28 in batches of 500 candidates, Mr Kejriwal said. The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, he added.

