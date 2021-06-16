Delhi Government To Train 5,000 Youths As Health Assistants From June 28

Delhi government will train 5,000 youths as health assistants

Delhi government will train 5,000 youths as health assistants or community nursing assistants as part of preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The registration process for this will begin on June 17 and the training programme will commence on June 28 in batches of 500 candidates, Mr Kejriwal said.

Class 12 pass is the minimum educational qualification required for this post. The minimum age limit for this post is 18 years.

These professionals will assist doctors and nurses in hospitals. The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, Mr Kejriwal said.

Indraprastha University will impart basic training to these professionals in paramedics, nursing, life saving, first aid, and home care. The training will be given at 9 major medical institutes of Delhi.

Click here for more Jobs News



