Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) On January 31, Admit Cards Soon

CTET will be held on January 31, the CBSE has notified.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held on January 31. The exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE will release the admit cards of the exam soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the CTET, ctet.nic.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2020.

The board has increased the number of exam cities to 135 in order to benefit candidates and maintain social distance. The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar. "Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them," CBSE has said.

After the completion of the application process, candidates were allowed to change the preference of exam cities.

CTET is held twice a year, in July and in December. The notification for the December edition exam is usually released in August-September.

