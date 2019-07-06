CTET 2019 Tomorrow; Exam Day Instructions To Follow

CTET 2019 begins tomorrow. HRD Minister sends his best wishes for candidates

CTET 2019: CTET 2019 exam will be conducted tomorrow. CTET will be an objective OMR-based test. CTET will have two papers - Paper I for Primary Teachers and Paper II for Elementary Teachers. Paper I will be conducted in the morning session (from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm) and Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon session (from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm).

According to an official statement from the Board, 8,17,892 candidates have registered for appearing in CTET paper 1. 4,27,897 candidates have registered for paper II. 8,38,381 candidates have registered for both the papers.

Candidates must report at the Examination Centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates reporting at the examination centre after 9:30 AM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-I and candidates reporting after 2:00 PM will not be allowed to sit in Paper-II.

Candidates must not forget to bring their CTET admit cards to the venue. No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination hall without their admit card.

The following items are also prohibited from the examination centre:

a) Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/scanner, Cardboard etc.

b) Any communication devices like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health band etc.

c) Any Watch/Wrist watch, Camera, wallet, goggles, handbags etc.

d) Any other item which could be used for unfair means and for hiding communication devices/gadgets like Camera, Bluetooth device etc.

A day before the examination, the recently anointed Union Minister for HRD Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also sent his best wishes for the candidates who would be appearing for the CTET examination tomorrow.

"This exam is extremely important as it fullfills the need for quality teachers in our classrooms who will create knowledge society that is imminent for the progress of India . I am sure this exam will plug the vacuum of shortage of quality teachers appropriately.

I wish all the success to the CBSE for arranging this level of examination at 104 cities in the country in 20 languages. I heartily wish all the 20 Lakh 84 thousand 174 candidates including 37 thousand 221 divayangjan and 35 third gender candidates who are appearing from all over the country at 104 cities," said Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.

