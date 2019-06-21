CTET Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct Download Links Here

CTET admit card download 2019: CTET admit card can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in.

CTET admit card 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET admit card 2019 for the teacher eligibility entrance test. CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test of year 2019 will be held on June 7, said a statement from the Board. The CTET examination, for which the CTET admit card has been released today, will be held in 104 cities. The exam will be held in 2,942 centres across the country. The CTET admit card can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in, the official website of the exam.

According to an official statement from the Board, 8,17,892 candidates have registered for appearing in CTET paper 1. 4,27,897 candidates have been registered for paper 2.

8,38,381 candidates have registered for both the papers.

CTET 2019 examination, for which the CTET admit card has been released now, will be conducted for two papers.

CTET Paper 1 is for primary teachers and CTET paper 2 is for Upper Primary teachers.

Paper 1 will be of two hours' duration and will have 150 multiple-choice questions. There will be 5 sections - Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each section will have 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Paper 2 will be of two hours' duration and will have 150 multiple-choice questions. There will be 5 sections - Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, and Social Studies/Social Science. The first three sections will have 30 questions each and the last two sections will have 60 questions each. Each question will have 1 mark each.

