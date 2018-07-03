CTET 2018 Registration Delayed, No Official Confirmation On New Dates Yet

CTET 2018 registration delayed, no official confirmation on dates yet

CTET 2018 Online Application: Candidates, who are planning to register for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET, will have to wait more, as it seems. CBSE, the official organiser of the exam, had earlier announced that the CTET 2018 registration process will be delayed due to administrative reasons. The Board, in a public notice regarding the CTET registration, informed all concerned candidates on June 19 that the submission of online application for the CTET examination which was proposed to begin from June 22 (Friday) through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in was delayed due to administrative reasons.

Though the board then said the next dates would be released soon, but, it has not released any dates even after two weeks.

"The next date will be notified shortly. All the aspiring candidates may watch the CTET Website for the date," then said a public notification published on the CTET 2018 website from the Director, CTET.

After the interval of two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the official notification for CTET exam on June 12.

As per the schedule released by the board, CBSE will be holding the 11th Edition of CTET on September 16, 2018 (Sunday) for a candidate to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET.

CTET 2018 registration process will be held on the official website, www.ctet.nic.in.

