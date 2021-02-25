Joint CSIR UGC NET Result Declared

CSIR UGC NET result is now available at nta.ac.in.

The CSIR UGC NET result has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The result is available on the official website of the agency, nta.ac.in. The exam was held on November 19, 21, 26 and 30 in a computer based mode. "The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth. The result has been finalized by CSIR only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates till stipulated date of 04/12/2020," the NTA has said.

CSIR UGC NET Result

The NTA has also released the final answer key of the exam.

"Instructions relating to issuance or obtaining eligibility certificate to qualified candidates will be notified separately later by CSIR on their website www.csirhrdg.res.in," the NTA has said.

NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to determine the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship or Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.

The NTA was supposed to conduct the exam in June but had to defer it due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown measures that were imposed later to contain the spread of it.

NTA also conducts NET on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC). The exam was held in September-November.

