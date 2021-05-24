CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute Notifies Jobs For Graduates, Others

NGRI recruitment 2021: Apply for 38 positions; Registration deadline is June 14.

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) has invited application from graduates, postgraduate, diploma holders for recruitment to 38 vacant positions in research in Earth Sciences. Application forms are available on the website of NGRI. The last date for submission of application forms is May 31, as per the website. However, in the recent edition of employment newspaper it has been notified that the registration deadline is June 14.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 21 posts

Technical Officer: 6 posts

Senior Technical Officer: 11 posts

"The normal place of posting is CSIR-NGRI at Hyderabad. Job requirement includes extensive field surveys in different parts of the country. Apart from the above job requirement, a selected candidate, on the discretion of the Competent Authority, may be posted to work in any Section / Division and at any place in India," NGRI has said.

Selection to technical assistant and technical officer posts will be through screening of applications followed by trade test. Candidates who qualify in the trade test will be called for written test. "The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in Paper-II & III of the Written Test in the Competitive written examination for those candidates who are declared to be qualified in Paper-I," the NGRI has mentioned in the notification.

Selection to other posts will be through screening of applications followed by interview.

