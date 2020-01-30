CSIR NET (December 2019) Result, Cut-Off Score Out

The result is available on the official website of NTA and CSIR.

Weeks after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NET scores, CSIR has released the NET result and subject wise cut off scores today. The result is available on the official website of NTA and CSIR.

CSIR NET Result

CSIR NET was held on December 15 and December 27. NTA had released the individual scores on January 16.

Today the CSIR has released the list of candidates who have been selected for the junior research fellowship and lecturer post in Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science.

The fellowship will be effective from July 1, 2020. Meanwhile, the June CSIR NET 2019 scores have been effective from January 1, 2020. The result was announced on August 9, 2019.

"The result has been finalized only after addressing all the queries/ representations received from the candidates till stipulated date of 03-01-2020," said the CSIR.

A total of 2,82,117 candidates had registered for the exam and 2,25,889 candidates took the exam. While nationwide the exam was held on December 15, the exam was postponed in Assam and Meghalaya due to the CAA protests and was later conducted on December 27.

