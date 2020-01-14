CSIR NET Result Today

The CSIR NET was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CSIR NET result is expected today. The National Eligibility Test (NET) for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was held on December 15. The exam was postponed in Assam and Meghalaya due to the CAA protests and was later conducted on December 27. A total of 2,82,117 candidates had registered for the exam and 2,25,889 candidates took the exam.

"The Score Card/Result is likely to be displayed by 14.01.2020," reads the official notification released by NTA on December 31.

CSIR NET Result Link

The NTA, which has been established by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as an independent, autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained testing organisation, has the mandate to conduct several competitive examinations including NEET, JEE Main, UGC NET and GMAT apart from CSIR NET.

Final answer keys of the CSIR NET have already been released.

NTA would release the merit list for CSIR NET. The list would comprise the names/ roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) in various subjects.

CSIR NET is held in Chemical Sciences, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science subjects.

Meanwhile, UGC NET results have been announced. The exam was notified and was held alongside CSIR NET. However due to protests the CSIR NET result got delayed

