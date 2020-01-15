NTA Releases CSIR NET Results, Scores. Check Here

CSIR NET result 2020: The CSIR NET results have been released at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET result 2020: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the CSIR NET result today. The CSIR NET results have been released on the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The scores and related details of the CSIR NET or Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for the exam held on December 15 can be accessed by entering the registration details of the candidates. The Agency has also released the final answer key of the exam based which the CSIR NET result has been prepared.

CSIR NET result 2020: Direct links

Use any of the links of your choice to access CSIR NET result:

Through Application Number and Password

Through Application Number and Date of Birth

CSIR NET result 2020: Final answer keys

Check the CSIR NET final answer keys here:

A total of 2,82,117 candidates had registered for the exam and 2,25,889 candidates took the exam.

Meanwhile, the June CSIR NET 2019 scores have been effective from January 1, 2020. The result was announced on August 9.

The NTA, which has been established by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as an independent, autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained testing organisation, has the mandate to conduct several competitive examinations including NEET, JEE Main, UGC NET and GMAT apart from CSIR NET.

CSIR NET is held in Chemical Sciences, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science and Physical Science subjects.

Meanwhile, UGC NET results have been announced. The exam was notified and was held alongside CSIR NET. However due to protests the CSIR NET result got delayed

