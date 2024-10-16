Check The Cut Off For Joint CSIR UGC NET Result

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) released the results for the CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/Assistant Professor. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024 can check their results on the official website.

A total of 1,963 candidates qualified the test for Assistant Professor, nearly 11 have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 1,875 candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor. Under category 2, around 3,172 candidates are eligible for Assistant Professor and admission to PhD. A total of 10,969 candidates are eligible for admission to PhD only under category 3.

The following is the cut off for eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor:



Eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (Category 1)

Chemical Science- The minimum cut-off percentage for unreserved category is 55.5.

Earth Science- The cut-off for unreserved category is 56.95.

Life Science- The cut-off to qualify Life Science for unreserved category is 99.08

Mathematical Science: The cut-off to pass for unreserved category is 58.875

Physical Science: The cut-off percentage for unreserved category is 43.813



Eligibility for Assistant Professor (Category-2)

Chemical Science- The minimum cut-off percentage for unreserved category is 49.95

Earth Science- The cut-off for unreserved category is 51.255

Life Science- The cut-off to qualify Life Science for unreserved category is 98.34

Mathematical Science: The cut-off to pass for unreserved category is 52.98

Physical Science: The cut-off percentage for unreserved category is 39.43

The eligibility criteria for reserved categories such as EWS, OBC, SC, ST and PwD is available on the official website of the CSIR UGC NET. Interested candidates can visit the website to check the same.

Eligibility for Admission to PhD as per UGC guidelines and subject to satisfying minimum benchmark of 33 per cent for General, EWS and OBC category and 25 per cent in respect of SC/ST and PwD categories.