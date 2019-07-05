CSIR NET Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website Crashes

CSIR NET answer key was expected today but the official website has crashed

CSIR NET Answer Key 2019: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was expected to release the answer key for CSIR NET 2019 exam which was conducted in June, today. However, the new website for CSIR is under maintenance for last couple of hours, and the old website has no update on the CSIR NET answer key. The Council, before the beginning of the examination, had said that the answer keys for each subject will be released within a month of conducting the exam. The CSIR NET exam was conducted on June 16.

In an update released on the CSIR new website, the council had said that the answer keys will be available on the website for download from July 5 to July 10 (5:00 pm). The Council also informed that candidates will be allowed to send any objection on the preliminary answer key till 5:00 on July 10, by email.

We were able to access the cached version of the CSIR website which is under maintenance and could find links for the CSIR NET Question Papers for the June exam but no link for answer key.

Students awaiting the CSIR NET answer key are advised to wait for the CSIR official website to be operational again.

CSIR NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability