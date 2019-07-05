CSIR NET Answer Key Today

CSIR NET Answer Key Download Today

CSIR NET answer key will be released today. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) notified the NET answer key date a day before on July 4. "All the candidates who have appeared in CSIR JRF NET June-2019 examination held on 16/06/2019 are informed that the answer keys of all the subjects will be available on CSIR HRDG website www.csirhrdg.res.in from 05/07/2019 to 10/07/2019 (till 5 pm)," it said. The NET answer key will be available for six days and within July 10 candidates can also raise objections to the answer keys.

Candidates should go through the instructions first and then submit representations against the answer keys. "The representations received on email after the stipulated date or without any documentary/ textual support, shall not be entertained," the notice adds.

CSIR, the officiating body which conducts National Eligibility Test (NET), a competitive examination to choose candidates for eligibility for assistant professors in Indian universities and also for research fellowships, will release the CSIR NET results after the answer key process.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research.

