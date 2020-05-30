CSBC Releases Written Exam Result For Home Guard Constable Driver Vacancies

CSBC has released written exam result for Home Guard Constable Driver vacancies

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result for written examination for Home Guard Constable Driver. CSBC had announced 98 vacancies for Constable Driver post in October last year. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will next appear in Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

CSBC conducted written examination for total 13,764 candidates on December 29, 2020. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will now appear for PET process.

CSBC Driver Constable Written Exam Result: Check Here

The Board has called candidates equal to five times the number of vacancies available for the PET process. Along with the PET process, the board will also hold document verification process.

PET will be only qualifying in nature and there will be no exemption in the minimum physical standard prescribed for the job.

Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check their qualification status form the official CSBC website. Total 411 candidates have been selected to appear for the PET.

CSBC Constable Driver Written Exam Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in

Step two: Click on the tab for 'Bihar Home Guard'.

Step three: Click on the result link.

Step four: Download the result pdf and check for your roll number.

CSBC will announce PET and document verification schedule later.

Click here for more Jobs News