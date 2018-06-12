CSBC Bihar Declares Final Result For Constable Post Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the final result for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. The recruitment was held for 9900 vacant posts.

Share EMAIL PRINT CSBC Bihar Constable Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the final result for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. The recruitment was held for 9900 vacant posts. Online registration for the selection process had begun on July 29, 2017 through advertisement no 01/2017. A total of 1129473 admit cards were released by the Board. The written exam was held from October 15, 2017 till October 22, 2017. The



Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The result is available roll number wise. The result list also carries the allotted district/ unit.



The written exam was conducted for two hours and was of 100 marks. Candidates who score less than 30 marks in the exam will be disqualified and will not move on to the physical fitness test round. After the declaration of Bihar Police result 2017, candidates would be called for the physical fitness test in the ratio of 1:5. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of a candidate's performance in the physical fitness test.



. The applicant must have qualified intermediate/higher secondary or Maulavi exam from Bihar Madarssa Board or Shashtri (with English)/ Acharya (without English) exam from Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board. The lower age limit is 18 years. For general category, men and women, upper age limit is 25 years. For backward classes, upper age limit for men is 27 years and for women is 28 years. For SC, ST candidates, the upper age limit is 30 years. The online application process begins today and will end on June 30, 2018. For selection, candidates would have to first appear for a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for physical efficiency test.



