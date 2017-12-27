CSBC Bihar Police Result 2017: Important Points For Candidates

With no official update yet from CSBC, the exam conducting body, the exact date for Bihar Police result 2017 is still uncertain. Candidates awaiting the result should not panic with the ongoing speculations. Candidates are suggested to follow the official websites for updates regarding the result. The examination was held in October 2017 for selecting candidates against 9000 posts. The last update regarding the recruitment was on 10 October 2017 where the Board had released the list of 68155 candidates whose application forms were considered invalid.Bihar Police result 2017 for Constable post will be available on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.As per sources, around 11 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam. The written exam will be qualifying in nature and candidates would then have to appear in physical fitness test.The written exam was conducted for two hours and was of 100 marks. Candidates who score less than 30 marks in the exam will be disqualified and will not move on to the physical fitness test round. After the declaration of Bihar Police result 2017, candidates would be called for the physical fitness test in the ratio of 1:5. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of a candidate's performance in the physical fitness test.CSBC had begun online application process for the examination had begun in July 2017 and application process continued till August. In October 2017, Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies. Online application process continued till 30 November 2017 and selection process includes a Preliminary written exam, Main written exam, and Physical Fitness test.