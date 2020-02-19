CSBC Bihar Admit Card, Exam Centre List Released. Check Here

CSBC admit card for the Constable exam has been released online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the CSBC admit card for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam which has been scheduled for March8. The CSBC admit card for the exam has been released online on the official portal of the Board at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who had applied for the Constable recruitment exam will need their registration details to download the call letter from the official website. The Board released the list of centres allotted to candidates yesterday for the exam to be held in two sittings.

The Bihar Constable exam, which was earlier scheduled for January third week, was postponed to March.

CSBC admit card: How to download Bihar Constable exam call letter

Follow the steps given here to download your admit card:

Step one: Go to official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the 'admit card' link provided on the homepage

Step three: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step Four: Submit and download your admit card.

CSBC Bihar Constable exam centre list

CSBC Bihar Constable exam centre list for first sitting

CSBC Bihar Constable exam centre list for second sitting

CSBC Bihar had announced 11,880 Constable vacancies with the Bihar Police in October last year.

The application process for the same recruitment was completed by November and admit cards for the exam were released towards the end of December.

However, five days before the exam, i.e. on January 15, the Board released a notice postponing the exam indefinitely without stating any reason.

The exam will now be held on march 8 in two sessions. First session will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and second session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates should note that this exam is only for those candidates whose exam was scheduled on January 20, 2020.

Candidates must download the freshly issued admit cards since they will be denied entry into the exam venue with the admit card that was issued in December 2019.

