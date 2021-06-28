Complete Recruitment Of Junior Clerk In Panchayati Raj Department: Ashok Gehlot

Complete recruitment of junior clerk in Panchayati Raj dept in phased manner: Ashok Gehlot

Complete the recruitment of Junior Clerk for the notification released in 2013 in the Panchayati Raj department in a phased manner, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials last week in a review meeting.

He has also asked to complete recruitment for 4,000 posts in the first phase. "... and the remaining should be taken up in the next leg," the chief minister said.

Mr Ghelot issued the directions at a review meeting of the Panchayati Raj department held in Jaipur on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Mr Gehlot asked the officials to speed up the process of recruitment on various vacant posts in the department, PTI quoted an official statement as saying.

The chief minister said his government was continuously empowering the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)

