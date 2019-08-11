Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019 For Yantrik Post Begins: How To Apply

Indian Coast Guard begins online application for Yantrik recruitment

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Indian Coast Guard has begun the online application process for recruitment on Yantrik post. The minimum eligibility to apply for the Yantrik recruitment is a matriculation degree and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Applicants should ascertain their eligibility before beginning the online application process.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the Yantrik recruitment through the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2019: How To Apply?

Step one: Go to official website for Indian Coast Guard.

Step two: Click on the 'Opportunities' tab on the home page.

Step three: Read the instructions and then proceed.

Step four: Select the advertisement for Yantrik 01/2020 Batch (Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering).

Step five: Select the post applied from any one of the following: -

(aa) Yantrik Technical (Mechanical).

(ab) Yantrik Technical (Electrical).

(ac) Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication).

Step five: Read the instructions and click on the 'I Agree' button and the 'Online Application' will be displayed.

Step six: Fill the application form. Check the details again and click on submit button.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Application Link

Candidates who successfully submit their application form will be able to download their admit cards for the written test from September 1 to September 8, 2019.

The written test will be of objective type. The question paper will contain questions from their respective branch (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication) and will also include some questions of general knowledge, reasoning, aptitude and English.

