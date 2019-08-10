Indian Coast Guard Announces Yantrik Jobs For Diploma Holders

Coast Guard Recruitment: Indian Coast Guard has announced jobs for Diploma holders

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Indian Coast Guard will begin online application for the recruitment on the post of Yantrik on August 11, 2019. Any candidate with a matriculation and a diploma is eligible to apply for the recruitment. The application window will be open for a week's time only and hence the candidates must complete their application process soon after the process begins. The selection process will include a written test followed by a Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and initial Medical Examination for shortlisted candidates.

In order to be eligible for this recruitment, the candidate must have passed matriculation and should have a Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with 60% in aggregate. There's 5% relaxation in percentage requirement for reserved categories.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 22 years, that is the candidate should have born between February 1, 1998 and January 31, 2002 (both dates inclusive, upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC category candidates).

The written test for recruitment will be conducted in September. The call letters for the recruitment test will be released on the official website for Indian Coast Guard in the beginning of September 2019.

The application process starts tomorrow and will end on August 17, 2019 at 5:00 pm.

