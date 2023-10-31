CISF Announces Recruitment For 215 Head Constable (GD) Positions

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Visit official website - cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in - to apply.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has initiated the application process for 215 Head Constable (GD) positions. The notification was issued on October 30, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. The application deadline is November 28, 2023, at 11pm. According to the notification, sports enthusiasts have the opportunity to apply for these positions.



Qualification and age requirements:

Applicants should have passed Class 12 from a recognised educational institution and must have a track record of representing their State, National, or International levels in games, sports, and athletics.

Candidates' age should be within the range of 18 to 23 years.

Steps to apply:

Go to the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the "Login" link.

Candidates are required to click on the link "CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023."

Proceed by registering and logging into your account.

Following your registration, fill out the application form and make the necessary payment for the application fee.

Click the "submit" button and download the confirmation page.

Retain a printed copy of the confirmation for your future reference.

Application fees



The application fee is Rs 100/- for candidates in the general, OBC, and EWS categories. Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official CISF website.