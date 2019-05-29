CISF Head Constable Admit Card Soon; Details Here

CISF Head Constable admit card is expected to be released on June 1.

CISF Head Constable admit card 2019: CISF admit card for Head Constable recruitment exam will be released online soon. According to reports, the CISF Head Constable admit card will be released on the official website of the recruitment process, cisfrectt.in on June 1. CISF will select candidates on the basis of physical standard test, documentation, computer based test, skill test and medical examination. Candidates should refer to the official website cisfrectt.in for details in this regard.

Online registration for head constable recruitment under the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will was held in January and February this year.

Candidates who have cleared 10+2 exam and are within 18-25 years of age were eligible to apply for this job.

A total of 429 posts have been notified by the CISF out of which 64 posts will be filled through limited departmental competitive exam.

10% of the vacancies are reserved for female candidates. If the same remains vacant the same will be filled by male candidates.

CISF admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your CISF head constable admit card:

Step One : Visit the official website of CISF

Step Two : Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage

Step Three : On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : From next page, download your CISF head constable exam admit card

