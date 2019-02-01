CISF Admit Card Released @ Cisfrectt.in; Download Now

CISF admit card: Constable, driver hall ticket released @ cisfrectt.in; download now

Written examination for the recruitment of Constable/Driver and DCPO in CISF will be held at 12 centres all over the country on February 17, 2019. The candidates may download their CISF admit card for the written examination from CISF website www.cisfrectt.in from today. The candidates can download admit card by logging into their account using their registration id and password generated at the time of submission of online application form. The candidates may contact following telephone numbers on any working day from 1000 to 1800 hrs for assistance. 011-24366431 011-24307933.

CISF admit card: How to download

Follow these steps to download your CISF admit card for upcoming Constable, Driver and DCPO written exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIF recruitment, cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Click on the "Register/Login" link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your registration id and password generated at the time of submission of online application form

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download your CISF admit card from next page

A notification regarding the CISF admit card said the candidates shall wear light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons, brooch/ badge, flower etc. with trouser and slippers, sandals with low heels and not the shoes in summer weather conditions. In winter conditions, woolen clothes and jackets are allowed, but before entry inside the examination venue those extra clothings will be taken off and searched separately/properly for concealment of any unwanted item. In winter areas, shoes will be taken off along with socks and checked separately before entry is allowed.

