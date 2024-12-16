CISF Fireman Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued the admit card for the document verification of Constable (Fire). Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. They are required to enter their registration number and password to access the admit card.

CISF Fireman Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Login'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on "Admit card CT/FIRE-24(PST/PET/DV)" under the Current Openings section

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password

Step 5: Check your admit card and download it

Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference

The official notification reads: "Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility, which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the recruitment. The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card and abide by the same."

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,130 posts.

The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV). Documents of candidates who pass the PET/PST will be reviewed. Those who clear the PET/PST/DV will be invited to take a written examination, which will be conducted in OMR/Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will consist of one objective-type paper with 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The test will be available in English and Hindi, with no negative marking.

CISF is scheduled to conduct the PET/PST/DV for the recruitment of Constable (Fire)-2024 from December 24, 2024, to January 20, 2025, at 35 centers across the country.

