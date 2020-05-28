Central Institute Of Mining And Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR) Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Candidates

CIMFR recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application forms, in offline mode, is July 25.

The CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), Dhanbad has invited application from graduates and diploma candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. A total of 23 vacancies will be filled by the CIMFR through this recruitment. Applicants should not be more than 28 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories and 3 years for OBC category. 'Upper age limit is also relaxable upto 5 for the regular employees working in CSIR laboratories/ Institutes, Government Departments, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings,' the job notice reads.

The last date for submission of application forms, in offline mode, is July 25.

Job Details

Candidates will be selected on the basis of trade or skill test.

Vacancies will be filled in Geology, Chemistry, Zoology, Mining Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Electrical Engineering disciplines.

"These posts carry usual allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (T.A) etc. as admissible to the central government employees and as made applicable to CSIR. Council employees are also eligible for accommodation of their entitled type as per CSIR allotment rules depending on availability in which case HRA will not be admissible," CIMFR has said.

Click here for more Jobs News