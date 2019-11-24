Chhattisgarh State Service Exam In February 2020

A total of 199 vacancies have been notified by the Commission under various services.

Chhattisgarh State Service exam details are out. The preliminary exam for selection to various posts under the state civil service, police service, accounts service, etc. will be held on February 9, 2020. For appointment to the posts/ services the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), the official exam conducting body, will select candidates through preliminary exam and main exam.

Candidates can fill and submit the application forms, online at the website of the CGPSC, from December 6 to January 4.

Graduates, between 21-30 years of age are eligible to take the exam. Details regarding the age relaxation rules can be found from the official notification link.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to take the main exam which would comprise a written exam and interview. Candidates 15 times the total number of posts under various categories will be shortlisted for the main exam. The preliminary exam will be a screening test for selecting candidates for the main exam. The marks obtained in the preliminary exam will not be counted while deciding the final merit list.

The main exam for selection to Chhattisgarh State Services will be held on June 17, 18, 19 and 20.

