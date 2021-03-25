Chhattisgarh: 140 Vacancies In Assistant Professor (Medical) Post Announced

CGPSC recruitment 2021 for 140 Assistant Professor post begins on April 1.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced to fill 140 vacancies in Assistant Professor (Medical) post. The application forms will be available on the website of the Commission from April 2. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till May 1.

After the registration process is over, the Commission will allow candidates to correct their application form. This facility will open on May 2 and will be available till May 6.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 400 along with the online application form. The application fee is Rs 300 for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Regarding eligibility criteria, the Commission has said in the job notice, "Those candidates who have undergone DNB training in an institution which now runs MCI recognized postgraduate degree courses in a given subject, their DNB qualification shall be considered at par with MCI recognized qualifications in that subject only."

CGPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility Details

A written exam and an interview will be held for the selection of Assistant Professors, the Commission has said. The exam will be held at Raipur.

After selection candidates will be on probation for 3 years, the Commission has said.

