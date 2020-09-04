Chhattisgarh State Service Main Exam Dates Announced

CGPSC will conduct state service main in October.

Chhattisgarh State Service main exam dates have been announced. The Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified that the main exam will be held on October 18, 19, 20 and 21. The exam will be held at Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur districts. Admit card for this exam will be released on October 8.

CGPSC Main Exam Dates

Chhattisgarh state service main exam will comprise 7 papers: Language, Essay and five papers of General Studies.

The exam will be held in two sessions: morning session will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 17, 18, 19 and 20. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed in the country the exam could not be held.

The CGPSC will conduct the Civil Judge Main exam on September 21.

Click here for more Jobs News