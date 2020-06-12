CGPSC State Services Prelim Exam 2019 Result Announced

CGPSC has released result for State Services Prelim Exam 2019

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the result for State Services Prelim exam 2019. The result is available on the Commission's official website. Candidates who have qualified in the prelim exam will appear for the main exam. Based on the performance in prelim exam, the Commission has selected 3617 candidates to appear in main exam. The list of the selected candidates is available on the Commission website.

As mentioned in the recruitment advertisement, CGPSC was to select candidates equal to 15 times the number of vacancies advertised for main exam. However, as explained by the Commission in result notice, due to lack of eligible candidates in various categories, the Commission has shortlisted only 3617 candidates for the main exam.

CGPSC State Services Prelim Exam 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official CGPSC website: psc.cg.gov.in

Step two: Click on the State Services prelim exam link on the home page.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check for your roll number in the pdf.

Students can also check their result from the direct link here.

Selected candidates will have to apply separately for the State Services Main Exam 2019. CGPSC will release a separate advertisement for the main exam. Candidates are advised to check the commission website regularly for further information.

