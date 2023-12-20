Central Bank Of India Hiring Class 10 Pass Candidates, Salary Rs 28,000

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2023: The deadline for submitting application forms is January 9, 2024.

The Central Bank of India (CBI) is currently accepting job applications from Class 10 pass candidates. Those who are interested and eligible can apply through the official site. The application process began today, with a deadline set for January 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 484 vacancies for sanitation workers. The preliminary test will be held in January, while the Main exam is scheduled for February.

Qualifications:

Applicants interested in this position should be Class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognised board. They should also be proficient in the local language.

Age limit:

The age limit for candidates applying for these posts should be between 18 and 26 years as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, age relaxation will be given as per government rules.

Application fee:

The application fee varies based on the category of the candidates. SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)/women candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175 (including GST), while all other candidates will have to pay Rs 850 (including GST).

Salary details:

The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 28,145.

Check the detailed notification here