Cement Corporation Of India Notifies Jobs For Engineers, Graduates

Cement Corporation of India Limited has notified jobs for engineers, graduates, others.

Cement Corporation of India Limited has invited applications from engineers, graduates, postgraduates and others to fill 46 contractual posts. The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of it is June 30. The vacancies will be filled at units in Tandur, Bokajan, Rajban and at corporate office, carrying all India service liability.

Engineer: 29 posts

Officer: 17 posts

"The appointment is purely on fixed term contract and it is not permanent in nature. This engagement will not entitle any candidate to claim for regular or permanent employment in the company. On completion of tenure the incumbent shall stand relieved automatically," the PSU has said.

"The initial tenure will be for one year, which can be extended up to 3 years, based on the performance of the incumbent. The fixed term contract can be terminated by giving one month notice or wages in lieu of the notice period by either side," it has added.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

Regarding the interview, the PSU has said that travelling allowance will be given to candidates who appear for interview. "There is also a possibility of holding interview through video-conferencing," it has added.