Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET): Apply For Answer Copy, Calculation Sheet Till March 30

Candidates who had appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2021 edition can apply for the calculation sheet and answer copies. The option to place the request for obtaining these copies is open till March 30.

Candidates have to pay Rs 500 for obtaining the copies.

"Candidates must mention their roll number, name and address correctly in their application. The roll number and name should also be mentioned on the backside of the bank draft. The application addressed to the Director CTET with bank draft should be sent by speed post or by hand at CTET unit, CBSE, PS 1-2, IP Extension, Patparganj, New Delhi-110092," the exam conducting body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said.

The CTET was held on January 31. Over 16 lakh candidates had registered for the paper 1 and over 14 lakh candidates had registered for the paper 2.

The result was announced on February 26. A total of 414798 candidates have qualified the paper 1 and a total of 239501 candidates have qualified the paper 2.

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a candidate can take for acquiring a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving score.

CTET is held to determine the eligibility of a person for being as appointed as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. The exam comprises two papers.

