CBSE Recruitment Exam Answer Key Released. Direct Link Here

CBSE answer key for recruitment exams held in January is available at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE answer key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE answer key for the recruitment examinations held in January 2020 for various posts. The national education board had conducted examinations for CBSE recruitment for various posts like Assistant Secretary, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Accountant, Analyst IT, Junior Assistant, Senior Assistant, Assistant Secretary IT, Stenographer. The CBSE answer key can be accessed from the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in.

The online application forms for the recruitment to various group 'A', group 'B' and group 'C' posts in CBSE were allowed to submit till December 23, 2019.

Candidates will be able to download their CBSE answer keys from the official link after clicking on the various links provided on the CBSE recruitment page.

The Board would select candidates on the basis of the all India competitive exams held from January 28 to January 31.

The Board had earlier announced a total of 357 vacancies in Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant posts in November.

Selection to group 'A' posts will be through written or computer based test and interview. Selection to other posts will be through written exam or computer based test and / or skill test.

