BSF Recruitment 2019: Online Application Begins For Head Constable Vacancy; Last Date June 12

BSF recruitment application for head constable vacancies begins on official website

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will start the direct recruitment for the post of head constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable(Radio Mechanic) on May 14, 2019. The online registration will commence on May 14, 2019 at 1 am and will end on June 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment only in the online mode. There are total 300 vacancies for radio and 772 total vacancies for radio mechanic.

There will be four stages for recruitment. The first stage will be a written test and according to the official notification the exam would be conducted on July 28, 2019 (tentative). The examination will be of 200 marks which will have four sub-parts. Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and English and GK and the sections would have 40, 20, 20 and 20 questions respectively. The marks allocated to each group is 80, 40, 40 and 40 respectively.

After the written test, PST, PET and Documentation and descriptive test will be conducted for candidates who qualify in the written test. In the notification, the tentative dates for the second phase of selection process are October 9, 2019 and November 24, 2019 respectively.

Third process in the selection of the suitable candidates will be a final medical examination which will be held on January 30, 2020. After the medical examination, the final merit list will be prepared for HC (RO)and HC (RM) separately.

The candidates who want to apply should not be less than 18 years or over 25 years as on June 12, 2019 for general category. Three and five years relaxation on upper age limit will be provided to OBC and SC/ ST category. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

