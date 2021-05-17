Border Security Force To Conduct Walk-In Interview For Specialist Doctors, GDMOs

BSF will conduct walk-in interview for doctors from June 21 to June 30.

Border Security Force (BSF) will conduct a walk-in interview from June 21 to 30 for selection of Specialist Doctors and General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) in its hospitals. Details regarding this recruitment drive will be made available on the official website of the BSF, as per the short advertisement published in the weekly edition of the Employment News.

A total of 89 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates should not be more than 67 years of age as on the date of the interview.

MBBS candidates who have completed their internship are eligible for GDMO post.

Candidates with post-graduate degree or diploma in the concerned specialty having relevant years of work experience are eligible for specialist doctor post. For degree holders the relevant years of working experience is 1.5 years and for the rest it is 2.5 years.

