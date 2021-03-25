8,997 Qualify For Bihar 66th Combined Competitive Main Exam

BPSC has released the result of the 66th combined competitive prelims exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of the 66th combined competitive prelims exam. A total of 8,997 candidates have qualified for the main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam held in December 2020 and again in February 2021.

The marksheet of all the candidates who had appeared in the preliminary exam will be released soon, the Commission has said.

The details of the main exam is available on the website of the BPSC.

In the exam the cut off marks for male and female belonging to unreserved categories is 108 and 100, respectively.

The cut-off for male and female belonging to EWS category is 103 and 95, respectively.

Under the category "grandchild of ex-freedom fighter" quota, 135 candidates have qualified the prelims exam and will appear for the main exam.

The Commission will conduct the Bihar Judicial Service main exam from April 8 to April 12. For the Bihar Judicial Service main exam, a total of 2,379 candidates are eligible to appear based on the marks obtained by them in the preliminary exam which was held in December, 2020. A total of 221 vacancies in the judicial service will be filled through the Bihar Judicial Service exam which comprises three phases-preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

