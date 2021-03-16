Bihar Public Service Commission To Recruit 10+2 Pass Candidates As Clerks

BPSC recruitment 2021 for 24 clerk posts begins on March 19.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications to fill 24 vacancies in lower division clerk posts. 10+2 pass candidates with knowledge of computer applications can apply for this post. The registration process will begin on March 19. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till April 16. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Job Notification

Candidates should be between 18-37 years of age as on August 1, 2021. Age relaxation will be given to candidates as per government rules, the Commission has said in the job notice.

The BPSC will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam. The prelims will consist of questions from general knowledge, general science and mathematics and comprehension, logic, reasoning and mental ability. The exam will be objective type. The exam will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes duration. The question paper will be in Hindi and English medium.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main exam.

The final merit list will be based on the main exam.

Candidates will also appear for the computer typing test.

Click here for more Jobs News